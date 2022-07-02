The Human Show
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jon Hain
Stephanie Rearick
media release: A variety show with interviews, music + performance + art, hosted by Stephanie Rearick.
The Human Show ep. 14: Independence
The monthly interview/variety show at Cafe CODA has changed days and times - we’re now doing it the first Saturday each month at 3pm.
Free community event. Donations are welcomed to support live music and arts through:
www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/
Or Venmo @cafe-coda-1
