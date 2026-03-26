media release: The Human Show ep. 42: Spring!

Spoken word by ModernArte.

Musical performance brought to you by Los Nuevos Cuchos, featuring Juan Umaña. Juan David Umaña is a Colombian-born, vegan chef in Madison, Wisconsin. Founder of award-winning Vengan Pa’ Ka, Chef Juan focuses on seasonal, local ingredients to create plant-based pop-ups around town. His food packs as much flavor as they do nutritional value. Menus and dishes are orchestrated with intent to create food-for-thought. Sourcing local, seasonal, and sustainably foraged ingredients, his passion lies in creating a conversation around the plate; shedding light onto our connection with our agricultural systems, their impacts, and ultimately, the waste redistribution that comes from such systems. His hope is to reconnect the links that modern-day convenience has shattered. Through his culinary art and musical endeavors, Chef Juan Umaña fights to decolonize the mind.

@h1cho217

@venganpaka