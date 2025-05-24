× Expand Bob Koch The Mothballs on stage at Cafe Coda. The Mothballs

media release: The next The Human Show will be a fun Battle of My Bands! Both Ladyscissors and The Mothballs have been working on new material, bringing in a new member (The Mothballs - Yohan! who I used to play with in Your Mom SRO, along with lots of other history among our members), and itching to play. So we'll play at my monthly show at Cafe CODA

Saturday, May 24, 3-4:30pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson

The Human Show ep. 38: Battle of My Bands!

Featuring Ladyscissors (Stephanie Rearick, Brent George, Anne Bull): "The [trio] blends those late-Fifties-style vocal elements and early-Sixties instrumental references, protecting the ethos of the not-too-studied brand of rock musician that delivers it straight from the gut while spiking the punch with a dose of punk raunchiness. As the name might suggest, Ladyscissors keeps the music fun and the production decidedly real." - Local Sounds Magazine

and

The Mothballs (feat. Stephanie, Bucky Pope, Madee Hartjes, Saul Glazer, and Yohan Blitzer): The Mamas and Papas meet Captain Beefheart, make mad passionate love, and nine months later give birth to a five piece vocal group they call the Mothballs, whom they then immediately give up for adoption. Despite early struggles, The Mothballs have become potential legends in Madison's thriving music scene. Look out for these unholy bastard children.

Fun breezy afternoon show, hope you can make it :)