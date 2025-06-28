The Human Show

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Human Show ep. 39: Art and Life

Featuring interview guest Laurel True. 

Piano Recital by Stephanie Rearick, playing Bagatelles. 

Laurel True is a multi-disciplinary artist, educator and community builder who has been exploring the intersection of creative expression and well-being for over thirty years. Through her company, True Mosaics Studio, and non-profit organization, Global Mosaic Project, True specializes in creative placemaking, public art and architectural mosaics, with a focus on social engagement. She has created and facilitated hundreds of projects in the US, Haiti, Latin America, Africa, and Europe.

Info

The front of Cafe Coda.

Bob Koch

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music, Spoken Word
608-630-9089
Google Calendar - The Human Show - 2025-06-28 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Human Show - 2025-06-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Human Show - 2025-06-28 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Human Show - 2025-06-28 15:00:00 ical