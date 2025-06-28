media release: The Human Show ep. 39: Art and Life

Featuring interview guest Laurel True.

Piano Recital by Stephanie Rearick, playing Bagatelles.

Laurel True is a multi-disciplinary artist, educator and community builder who has been exploring the intersection of creative expression and well-being for over thirty years. Through her company, True Mosaics Studio, and non-profit organization, Global Mosaic Project, True specializes in creative placemaking, public art and architectural mosaics, with a focus on social engagement. She has created and facilitated hundreds of projects in the US, Haiti, Latin America, Africa, and Europe.