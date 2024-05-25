× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

Variety show hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Free.

media release: The Human Show ep. 28: Darkness and Light: Sat. May 25, 3-4:30 pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson St.

With host Stephanie Rearick. Featuring Joey Banks on the topic of music and mentorship, Andy Ewen on Piano Recital (maybe Joey can be persuaded to join in some improv?), and Prexy Nesbitt on war, empire, propaganda, and peace-buildi

Joey B. Banks is a musdic entrepreneur from Madison Wisconsin. He is a two-time Grammy nominated drummer and also the 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020 Madison Area Music Association Drummer of the Year. Joey B. is a graduate of the Musicians Institute of Technology in Hollywood California and a proud Madison Scout Drum and Bugle Corps Alum, and Director and founder of the award winning youth ensemble Black Star Drum Line. Joey B is a master percussionist that also specializes in Drum kit,Marching/Percussive Arts, Music Education, Artist Development and Artist/Band Bookings, and “talent seller” for his entertainment and promotions business, JBent Productions.

Andy Ewen has been the vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for Madison’s Honor Among Thieves band for over forty years. He is also a visual artist. He took piano lessons for three weeks as a child. This is his first recital.

Rozell “Prexy” Nesbitt has lectured both in the United States and abroad, and has written extensively, publishing a book and articles in more than twenty international journals. Nesbitt also served as a co-writer on the BBC production of The People’s Century program Skin Deep, about racism in the United States and South Africa. Over the course of his career, Nesbitt made more than seventy trips to Africa, including trips taken in secret to apartheid torn South Africa; his work has garnered him numerous awards throughout his career.

