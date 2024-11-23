× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

media release: The Human Show ep: 34 War and Peace in Ukraine

Feat. Interview guest Bill Gibson and Piano Recital guest Tony Ginko.

Human Show is a monthly event where the host, Stephanie Rearick interviews our community members or guests from far beyond on important and interesting topics.

This month, the interview feat. the special guest Bill Gibson with the Piano Recital guest Tony Ginko.

Bill Gibson is a retired history teacher who taught for 25 years in the Madison Metropolitan School District. His teaching focused on political violence, systems of power, and social justice. As such, he has been a close observer and teacher of Ukrainian history since the 'Revolution of Dignity' in 2014. When Russia did a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 he felt compelled to take action in solidarity with Ukraine. He recently returned from Ukraine where he recently volunteered to work for a care center in Kharkiv.

Free event and donations are welcome!