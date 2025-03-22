× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

media release: The Human Show ep. 36: Counterpoint: Opportunity. Or.... Careful What You Wish For.

Feat. Interview guest Justice Castaneda on the bizarre world political moment.

Justice Castaneda is a 1st year Ph.D. student in urban and regional planning. An educator and economic development specialist by trade, Justice’s professional and academic work explores the intersections of housing policy, economic development and community violence, looking at the role these intersections play in educational & life outcomes for youth who have experienced traumatic events in early childhood and adolescence.

Justice completed his undergraduate work at UC San Diego, a master of arts in policy, organization and leadership studies from the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University, and earned his master's of city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he focused on housing policy, community & economic development before accepting a fellowship with the Center for Health and Communities at the University of California, San Francisco medical campus. A Madison native, his career began in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he spent eight years before being honorably discharged.

It's a free show, but donations are welcome (and you’re always welcome to support me, patreon-style, here: https://stephanierearick.com/d...).

More special guests will follow...