× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

Variety show hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Free.

media release: Saturday November 25, 3-4:30pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson St. Madison WI

The Human Show ep. 24: Bridging the Gap

Feat. Interview guest Carmella Harris of Community Agencies Bridging the Gap

Carmella Harris is the founder and Executive Director of Community Agency Bridging the Gap, a crisis support service providing mental and emotional support for individuals in crisis. Carmella was the recipient of the 2021 Rev James C Wright Human Rights Award. She's the President of Tessia Nicole Brown Live 2 Heal foundation that provides scholarships to college students in Human Ecology at UW-Madison and resources to families with terminal cancer. She has her SAC-It and is a Substance Abuse Counselor, Community Leader/Advocate/ Entrepreneur. She is an educator/facilitator for Diabetes and Cancer Prevention partnering with UW- Madison Carbone Cancer Center. She is also a Community Health Worker and has more than 30 years of experience in the area of mental health, community relations and outreach. Her work has focused on collaborating with Madison school district elementary schools through Group Health Cooperative as a Member Advocate to make sure school age kids get healthy checks regularly. She created the program “Manners "for school age children. She was also the Public Relations Coordinator for Healthy lifestyle choice for Teenagers.

She was instrumental in Advocacy for introducing the Froward Medicaid card to Group health Cooperative clients when the forward card was introduced to the state of Wisconsin. In the past, she has committed a lot of her time working with children with disabilities. She currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Allied Wellness Center and The Allied Co-op.

She has been featured as an entrepreneur in ”Madison Magazine” and “The Capitol Times” as a rising small business owner. She has done presentations at M&I Bank and UW-Madison, on How to Successfully start a Small Business. Instructor in Advocacy Consortium for Entrepreneurs Summer Youth Programs for children ages 12-16. She has now created 2 new programs, Walkie Talkies (a community-based walking group), and ‘GROCC’ (Grandparents Raising their Children’s Children).

