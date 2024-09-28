× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

Variety show hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Free.

media release: Saturday September 28, 3-4:30 pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson (and live-streamed too, check cafe CODA’s YouTube page that day) The Human Show ep. 32: Back to School

This month, we are featuring a roundtable on school safety, police in schools, and the local movement to create home-grown school safety with Erica Ramberg.

Erica Ramberg is a doctoral student in Curriculum and Instruction with a focus on Childhood Studies and Teacher Education. She's a former kindergarten teacher and has worked in a variety of roles in the EC/ESL licensure program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Erica has been an ally and active participant in coalition building around the "Police Free Schools" campaign that originated with the movement building of Freedom Inc. She is a part of Long Haul Solidarity for Police-Free Schools, a diverse group of learners, grassroots advocates, and community members committed to children's safety and well-being in schools, free from policing.

We are also excited to have Debra Penberthy as our piano recital guest. Debra Penberthy is a singer-songwriter and the creator of a one-woman musical folktale called "Serious Rabbit." She spent her 20s in Madison and is happy to join this show!

Www.debrapenberthy.com

This is a free event, and donations are welcomed