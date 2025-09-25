media release: Are you looking for more information about how human trafficking impacts our community? Have you had friends or family ask you questions you weren't sure how to answer? Are you uncertain how to respond if you suspect something in your community? Join us for Human Trafficking Awareness 101, a powerful evening of insight, practical tools, and real stories of hope and restoration from the leaders of Zeteo Community.

You may think human trafficking only happens in big cities or faraway places.

The truth? It’s happening right here in Dane County — sometimes in ways that go unnoticed, even by caring neighbors.

Free & open to the public — RSVP not required but is helpful CLICK HERE IF YOU WILL BE JOINING US

*mature audiences recommended

What you’ll learn

How traffickers target and exploit vulnerabilities — often in everyday settings.

Warning signs that someone may be in danger.

What to do (and what not to do) if you suspect trafficking.

How to protect youth and reduce community risk factors.

Resources and local efforts bringing hope and restoration to survivors.

Zeteo Community serves women who have been sexually exploited by providing safe housing, trauma-informed care, and a supportive, faith-based community. Our mission is to reveal the goodness of God by showing His love to the vulnerable and caring for them in tangible ways.

Come ready to listen, learn, and leave equipped to be part of the solution. If you do not live locally or cannot attend, please pray! Whenever we gather the good news of hope is being shared and lives impacted. Together, we can make Dane County a safer place for every woman, child, and family!