RSVP for Human Trafficking in our Community

press release: 2019 Fall Ethics Conference: Human Trafficking in Our Community

Friday, November 1, 2019, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., American Family Insurance Center, Building A,

6000 American Parkway

Objectives:

Describe the scope of human trafficking and identify the cultural and societal components that perpetuate this practice

Describe state and Madison-area efforts to serve and support trafficking victims

Identify how health care clinicians can recognize, approach, and assist patients who may be trafficked and create a safe space for them to receive care

Identify the ethical considerations of working with trafficked individuals and the barriers to their autonomy

Target Audience:

This program is designed for: providers; nurses; social workers; spiritual care staff; school nurses, and the Dane County Community

Agenda:

7:30-8:00 Breakfast and Registration (Continental Breakfast)

8:00-8:15 Introduction to Human Trafficking and Ethics

8:15-8:35 Video of Interviews with Former Victims

8:35-10:15 Ben Poller, WI DOJ Special Agent in Charge, Human Trafficking Bureau

Roger Baker, Detective, City of Madison Police

10:15-10:30 Break

10:30-11:30 Jan Miyasaki, JD, Director of Project Respect, ARC Community Services

11:30-12:15 LUNCH (Boxed Lunch Provided)

12:15-12:30 Introduction to how a clinician can respond

12:30-1:30 Amanda Palm, PA-C, LCSW, UW Madison, Department of Pediatrics

1:30-2:00 Susan Alan-Lee, RN, BSN, Coordinator, UPH-Meriter Forensic Nurse Examiner Program

2:00-2:15 Break

2:15-3:15 Algernon Felice, PhD, Director, Cultural Bridges Treatment and Consulting, LLC

3:15-4:00 Panel Discussion

UnityPoint Health-Meriter is accredited by the Wisconsin Medical Society to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter designates this live activity for a maximum of 6.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

A Certificate of Attendance will be provided for Wisconsin social workers. Participants must submit an evaluation form. 6.5 Continuing Education Hours are offered only for participation in the full course.

Note: All attendees will receive a certificate of attendance that is valid for CEUs in other disciplines (e.g., nursing).