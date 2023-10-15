Can you Imagine a Woman Close to You Disappearing?

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, MMIW, and Unity of Madison’s Social Justice Team will host a presentation on Human Trafficking presented by professionals working to support Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). Detective Shannon Siirilla, human trafficking detective and Jan Miyasaki, director of RESPECT, a local agency that supports survivors, will offer an

informative talk.

Please join us to see how we might prevent these disappearances and support individuals struggling after surviving being trafficked.

Sunday, 11:45 am, October 15, Unity of Madison Church, 1601 Tompkins Dr.