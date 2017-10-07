Humane Dane

press release: Join us for a special event with guest speaker Randy Jurewicz, retired Wisconsin DNR Wolf Program Administrator. Those of you who attended last year's screening of Medicine of the Wolf will remember Randy as one of the panel of experts who answered questions after the film - this is your chance to meet him in a small group setting!

Randy will review the history of wolves in Wisconsin, share the research and management efforts that contributed to the spectacular increase in the wolf population and lead a discussion about the political warfare that now surrounds wolf management in Wisconsin.

This is a great way to kick off Wolf Awareness Week - expand your knowledge of Wisconsin wildlife and the importance of apex predators with one of the most knowledgeable and experienced individuals on this topic.