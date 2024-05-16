× Expand Juliet Farmer A close-up of Humbird. Humbird

media release: Endurance in the face of uncertainty. Having the guts to try, even if you might be wrong. This is the central tenant of Humbird’s third full-length album, Right On, a radical ethos in this soap-box age, and an effort worth turning up the amps for, resulting in the project’s most electric, playful, mettled record yet. Right On is set for release April 12, and today, Humbird shares album opener and title track, “Right On.” Listen here: https://humbird.ffm.to/righton .

Siri Undlin, the Minnesota-native behind the moniker, first introduced this new collection of songs with “Cornfields and Roadkill,” an evocative nod to the American midwest in a sonic landscape reminiscent of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. She followed that with “Child of Violence,” a biting, psychedelic folk-rock exploration of the legacy and impact of white supremacy in middle America, and “Seven Veils,” a reflective, shimmery ode to the notion that dream and fantasies can be realized.

Produced by Shane Leonard and featuring regular contributors Pat Keen (bass, synth, percussion) and Pete Quirsfeld (drums and percussion), Right On was tracked live to tape over the course of two muggy weeks in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The majority of the songs showcase the locked-in rock trio, a progression from the contemplative folk musings of Undlin’s previous releases. Even so, Right On incorporates friendly winks to the more whimsical, soundscape-y improvisations that audiences have come to expect from a Humbird performance - electrified, gritty, Midwest Americana with a little magic fairy dust thrown in.

Siri Undlin grew up steeped in church choirs and traditional Irish ensembles, which eventually led to conducting extensive folklore and musical research around the world as a Watson Fellow. That work inspired years of DIY touring around North America, including performing around the twin cities one backyard at a time during the pandemic. Undlin continues to expand and experiment as a writer and bandleader in a way that is fluid with each season, and oddly suited for this particular moment. Following the surprise success of the self-released debut album Pharmakon and the pensive reflections of 2021’s Still Life, Right On is the next iteration in her process of witnessing the world in all its complexity and responding with candid consideration.

Humbird will join Indigo De Souza on her Spring tour before heading out for her own headline dates in May following the album’s release.

"a softly stirring eruption of vulnerability and raw humanity" -- Atwood Magazine

"A gifted artist, whose strength of vocals shines as do her lyrical quips, Humbird is a singular voice who over and over again impresses with her creative web-spinning of sonic euphoria." - Glide Magazine