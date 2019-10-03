Humbird, Caley Conway

press release: Communication welcomes Humbird with her full band. Combining a wintry longing with the warmth of a familiar folktale, Humbird stretches between experimental folk and environmental Americana to embrace the unexpected. This music invites a refreshing dissonance into the house, it leaves breadcrumbs along the path and reflects light back at the stars.

Humbird’s companion EPs “Elsewhere” and “Where Else” were released in summer 2017. Both collections explore themes of the human body within various environments and showcase minimalist soundscapes, looping, and extended vocal techniques to create an otherworldly, though familiar sound rooted in folk music traditions.