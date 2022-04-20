× Expand Wolfskull Creative Humbird

media release: In support of the new album 'Still Life', Humbird is gearing up for a long run of March and April tour dates beginning at Loveland, Colorado’s Gressiwick Listening Room where concert goers will experience an immersive musical performance, before heading up the west coast from California to Oregon and Washington. Then onward to Montana and through the Midwest, across to Ohio and Pennsylvania before returning back to their home state of Minnesota. The full list of dates is below and ticket information can be found at humbirdmusic.com.

The 'Still Life' album release celebrations began with Humbird performing as an artist in residence at The Icehouse in Minneapolis, which became to much splendour, four weeks of sold-out performances, a dream come true for the band. “It was a great way to get the new songs in our fingers and hearts and dip our toes back into the world of tickets and venues. We’re excited to keep making this music for you, and especially looking forward to doing so in person on the road for our upcoming spring tour”, says Humbird.

Since then, astounding support for the record from fans and the media alike has meant the world to Humbird. The upcoming shows, and all shows these days, feel very hard-won for artists. It is no small task to travel, and to organize a tour. Keeping in mind that none of this could take place without the backing of the devoted music fans. Humbird is taking extra steps to stay safe, follow the current health guidelines and to look out for the safety of all audience members, for the 'Still Life Release Tour'.

Minneapolis based indie folk artist Humbird released 'Still Life', on October 15, 2021, with the album receiving critical acclaim. Siri Undlin, the singer-songwriter behind the Humbird moniker, has collaborated with producer Adelyn (Addie) Strei and longtime bandmates Pete Quirsfeld, and Pat Keen on their beautifully reflective, sophomore, full length, Americana record.

The 'Still Life’ album has received enthusiastic praise from within the folk world – awarded as a 2021 Kerrville Folk Fest’s New Folk Winners, where Humbird performed at the Kerrville Folk Festival in September, 2021.

No Depression highlighted Humbird’s 'Still Life', as one of the top album releases the week of October 15, 2021.

Minnesota Public Radio, The Current 89.FM, featured the single track, 'Plum Sky' as the “Song of the Day”, claiming “the song as a new step for the singer-songwriter, with her vocals accompanied by big, brooding drums.”

“‘Still Life’ offers a delicate balance – a yin and yang – with soothing, meditative instrumentation paired with more pressing, thought-provoking lyrics, layered on top. Each song on the album melts into the next seamlessly, and captures your attention. The album offers a sense of tranquility and a simultaneous sense of change and urgency. ‘Still Life’ forces you to listen and really hear.” – Music Mecca

“Whether it be experimenting with atmospheric electronic elements, sprinkling in a bit of country, or weaving in a touch of whimsical woodwinds, each choice feels like an exploration of how sounds and styles can naturally influence and heighten one another. And while each song stands solid on its own, it’s the whole of the ‘Still Life’ album as one living organism that’s most breathtaking.” – Adventures in Americana

Humbird has been selected as an Official Showcase Artist for Folk Alliance International taking place in May 2022.

‘Still Life’ is available on all music digital platforms, CD and LP.

For more information on tickets and the ‘Still Life’ album, go to www.humbirdmusic.com