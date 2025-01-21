media release: Join award-winning Wisconsin writer Richie Zaborowske for a humor writing workshop. Learn the art of writing humor articles in this fun and interactive workshop. Using examples from McSweeney’s and the New Yorker, Richie will show you how to develop a premise, create jokes, deploy satire, and more. Write your own titles and workshop ideas while sharing a few laughs.

Free; register to reserve your spot!

Richie Zaborowske is a multi-genre author, dad, and librarian from the Midwest. He puts a contemporary twist on traditional library offerings; his monthly Short Story Night packs the local brewery and features trivia, comedy, and author interviews. His writing appears in McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, New World Writing Quarterly, Brevity, JMWW, HAD, Fractured Lit, Cease Cows, Jet Fuel Review, and others.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has provided residencies to award-winning Wisconsin writers, offering time and space to create. In 2025, we’re partnering with Wisconsin People & Ideas, the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Arts + Literature Laboratory, and the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets to offer the Winter Writers Reading Series. In 2025, we’ll be adding the Swanson Emerging Poet Fellowship with the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets (stay tuned!).

Writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s historic lodging facilities surrounded by the creative community of Mineral Point. Visiting writers participate in community outreach activities, including readings, workshops, and school visits as part of the Winter Writers Reading Series.

We are excited to partner with Mineral Point’s independent bookstore for our 2025 reading series. Unless noted, readings will be held at Republic of Letters Books, 151 High St., Mineral Point.