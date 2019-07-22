Humpty Dumpty Challenge

press release: Can your contraption withstand the fall from our wall and protect your humpty dumpty? Use all your bubbler-engineering skills to design a contraption from recycled materials to safely drop your Humpty Dumpty egg 10 feet without cracking! Children under 7 should be accompanied by an adult. This program is held at the Lussier Family East YMCA [711 Cottage Grove Road], and is free and open to all.