media release: “Teacher says, ‘Every time a bell rings, Jean Kayaksends a beaver to hell.’”

Just in time for the holidays, HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS IS COMING TO THE BARRYMORE THEATRE!! ONE NIGHT ONLY!

In the early 1800s, JEAN KAYAK, a drunken applejack salesman, finds himself stranded in a surreal winter landscape with nothing but his dim wits to guide him. Against a backdrop of ruthless elements and forest creatures – all played by actors in full-sized mascot costumes – KAYAK develops increasingly complex traps in order to win the hand of a mischievous lover. When he discovers that the Beavers have formed their own secret society, he must infiltrate their lair to uncover their secrets and win the day.

Robert Abele of The LA Times called it, “Gonzo cinema, moonshine distilled from the corny legacy from every loopy genius from Buster Keaton and Tex Avery to Mel Brooks and George Miller.”

Join us for this gloriously bananas, delightful bonkers, beautifully made, black and white, action-comedy film that is just too much dam fun.