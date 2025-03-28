Hundreds of Beavers
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Bartell Film Series Brew & View
Enjoy fun well-known films while doing it the Wisconsin Way: Drinking Craft and Local Brews (and wine)!
Not Rated. 1 hr 48 min.
In this 19th century, supernatural winter epic, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America’s greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers. Filmed in Wisconsin!
97% on Rotten Tomatoes
Directed by Mike Cheslik
General Seating. Presented on the Drury Stage.