media release: Bartell Film Series Brew & View

Enjoy fun well-known films while doing it the Wisconsin Way: Drinking Craft and Local Brews (and wine)!

Not Rated. 1 hr 48 min.

In this 19th century, supernatural winter epic, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America’s greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers. Filmed in Wisconsin!

97% on Rotten Tomatoes

Directed by Mike Cheslik

General Seating. Presented on the Drury Stage.