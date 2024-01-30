media release: WUD Film and the Wisconsin Film Festival are teaming up to bring this festival favorite back to the big screen for one night only! The cast & crew of HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS, the comedy cult-hit of the 2023 festival circuit, are coming to town to host a rowdy screening of their surreal slapstick winter comedy.

In this 19th century, supernatural winter epic, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become the greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers.

In the film, all animals are played by puppets or mascot costumes, resulting in a bizarre concoction that’s part Funniest Home Videos, part Buster Keaton, part Looney Tunes. It has to be seen to be believed.

The director and star will be in attendance with all of their furry friends for a film and Q&A experience you’ll never forget!

"...the kind of movie-lovers movie made to be seen on a big screen, with the soundtrack cranked, surrounded by your friends and neighbors, collectively staring in slack-jawed amazement..." --Wisconsin Film Festival

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dm5XHpQZvek

For information on available assistive content for WUD Film screenings, please visit the Assistive Movie Screenings in the Marquee Theater page.

This event is intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, Wisconsin Union members and their guests. Anyone can become a Wisconsin Union member.