RSVP for Hunger Banquet

press release: The Hunger Banquet is an interactive meal and presentation on poverty and homelessness to create awareness for the food disparities within the Madison community.

Speakers include Jani Koester from the Transition Education Program of the Madison Metropolitan School District, Travis Wright from the BASES program, and many other community organizations that are already supporting those experiencing homelessness!

The cost of attendance is $8 per person and all proceeds will go towards Building BASES so that we can further support families and children experiencing homelessness.

Reserve your seat before Nov. 16 at noon on our Eventbrite page (link found above). Dinner will be served at 6, but please arrive at 5:45 to be seated.

Contact uwbuildingbases@gmail.com if you have any dietary restrictions.