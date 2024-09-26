Hunger Has No Home Here: Tackling Food Insecurity in Middleton

media release: Too many of our neighbors don’t have enough food to eat and don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Local food pantries are reporting a record demand for food as more people here and across the country face rising rent and food costs.

Join local leaders and experts for a discussion of what food insecurity looks like here, how it affects the health of our community, and what people can do to help address the problem. Kate Miller, president & CEO of the Middleton Chamber of Commerce, will facilitate a panel of guests including: Dana Monogue, Middleton Cross Plains School District superintendent; Jocelyne Sansing, Middleton Library director; Meghan Sohns, WayForward Resources program director and others.