Hunger Strike for Gaza Gathering

media release: On Jan. 31, Building Unity and partners held our last day of the daily vigil that we have been supporting for two whole months in and/or outside of Senator Tammy Baldwin's Madison office.

Since Dec. 1, 2023, the day that the temporary ceasefire ended with Israel's full return to daily attacks on the people of Palestine, we have been in and outside of Senator Tammy Baldwin’s Office during every day that her office has been open. Over time our hours have shortened and our numbers of daily visitors have dropped. It seems that Senator Baldwin will not be moved in the direction of demanding a ceasefire or ending the U.S. funding of one of the worst genocides in recent world history. We are appalled and terribly saddened that she wouldn’t even muster a vote for Senator Sanders’ Bill calling for an investigation into Israeli human rights practices. Unbelievable!

For now we are ending this daily vigil but we will not end our determination to help stop the terror that our country could stop.

On Thursday, Feb. 1 Feds United for Peace, a group of federal workers from several Federal agencies that led a walk-out from their jobs, are doing a one-day hunger strike to show their outrage for Biden's support of the Israeli war on Palestine.

Here in Wisconsin, some of us will be joining this one day fast and will be sharing hungry time together in the Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda between the hours of noon and 2pm. May our hunger remind us that we must double our efforts to support the people of Gaza who are STARVING in the cold as they are being bombed and shelled by Israel. Anyone who's interested in fasting with us or showing support for this “One Day Hunger Strike” can meet us in the Capitol Rotunda between noon and 2:00pm. You don’t have to fast for the whole day or at all to support this action. For more information call Building Unity at 608-630-3633.

Some of us will be donating the money that we would have spent on food for this day to support relief efforts in Gaza. Tinyurl.com/madisontogaza would be a great place to share any monetary gifts that you are able to spare. Thank you Madison-Rafah Sister City Project for organizing this relief effort.

