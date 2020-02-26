press release:In Hungry to Learn (directed by Soledad O’Brien), we meet the faces behind an American crisis — college students so strapped to pay tuition that they don’t have enough money to eat. The film tells the story of 4 college students facing hunger and homelessness, and dreams of college degrees just out of reach.

Wednesday, February 26, 6:30pm

Union South Marquee Theatre (1308 W. Dayton, Madison)

Following the film, join a discussion

Free & open to the public.