Hungry to Learn

Google Calendar - Hungry to Learn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hungry to Learn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hungry to Learn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Hungry to Learn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:In Hungry to Learn (directed by Soledad O’Brien), we meet the faces behind an American crisis — college students so strapped to pay tuition that they don’t have enough money to eat. The film tells the story of 4 college students facing hunger and homelessness, and dreams of college degrees just out of reach.

Wednesday, February 26, 6:30pm

Union South Marquee Theatre (1308 W. Dayton, Madison)

Following the film, join a discussion

Free & open to the public.

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Politics & Activism
Movies
608-262-0854
Google Calendar - Hungry to Learn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hungry to Learn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hungry to Learn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Hungry to Learn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00