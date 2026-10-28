media release: Must be 21+ Doors open 7:00 PM

Get ready for an electrifying evening that promises to be the highlight of your year! The Perfect Girls' Night Out® with HUNKS The Show® is here to bring your squad an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, energy, and the best entertainment in town. Whether it’s a special occasion or just a well-deserved break with your friends, our night is designed to dazzle and delight.

From the moment you step in, the vibe is infectious, with upbeat music and a lively crowd ready to have a good time. Prepare to be swept off your feet by our HUNKS, whose dynamic performances in HUNKS Live and irresistible charm will keep you entertained all night long. The stage is set for a night of non-stop fun and high-energy antics that will have everyone talking.

So don't wait—join us for a night where memories are made and the fun never ends. Secure your tickets now for an evening that’s more than just a show—it’s a celebration of friendship and freedom in an atmosphere brimming with excitement and joy. This is the ultimate girls' night out with HUNKS The Show® that you definitely don't want to miss!

Grab Your Tickets Today!