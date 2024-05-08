media release:Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the Hunt Quartet of the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Up Close and Musical program on Wednesday, May 8 at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Up Close and Musical brings the power and beauty of classical music into the classrooms of elementary schools throughout Dane County. Individual quartet members visit separate classrooms to conduct exciting and interactive lessons that send students on a hunt for the concepts of melody, rhythm, expression, and form. This program for Arts + Literature Laboratory will feature work by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, and the Danish String Quartet.

Having recently received her doctorate degree at UW-Madison, Paran Amirinazari is a violinist whose teachers have included Soh-Hyun Altino and Felicia Moye. An avid chamber musician, she is a founding member and Artistic Director of the Willy Street Chamber Players and a former member of the Hunt String Quartet. While studying to receive her Master's Degree in Violin Performance and Orchestral Career Skills at the University of Nevada-Reno, she was a member of the Nightingale String Quartet.

Since moving to Madison in 2013, Dr. Amirinazari has been a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra's first violin section, Concertmaster of the Middleton Community Orchestra, and has performed with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. Highlights from her time at UW-Madison have included being a winner of UW Madison’s concerto competition, and playing alongside the Pro Arte Quartet for Live at the Chazen’s Mendelssohn’s String Octet broadcast.

A native of Boston, MA, she holds a Bachelor of Music Degree from the New England Conservatory of Music where she studied with Mr. James Buswell IV. Outside the classical realm, she has collaborated with various rock bands and has toured with Ian Anderson (from Jethro Tull), Larkin Grimm, and Beat Circus. Following her undergraduate degree, Paran lived in the Boston area as a freelance musician and private teacher, during which time she found the passion for teaching and performing that drove her to pursue her graduate degrees.

Hillary Hempel moved to Madison in 2018 after becoming a member of Madison Symphony Orchestra and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in 2017. Prior to joining MSO and WCO, Hillary was a member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Hillary attended Colburn Conservatory of Music and Northwestern University where she studied with Robert Lipsett and Almita Vamos. The joy of sharing music with others is a gift, a language, a way to share ‘stories’, to express and create emotions and colors. That, in and of itself, is her goal when playing music whether orchestral, chamber, or solo music. When she is not playing the violin, she enjoys running, hiking, and spending time outdoors in any season and spending time with friends and family. Soli Deo Gloria!

Jennifer Paulson is a member of the viola section of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and has held positions in the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Green Bay Symphony, and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. She holds degrees in viola and jazz performance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Northwestern University, and Augustana College. Paulson is a member of several contemporary music groups based in Chicago and also plays locally with bluegrass band. Jen is also an accomplished player of the Japanese koto.

Cellist Trace Johnson is a musician from Madison, Wisconsin. Trace has appeared as a chamber musician, soloist, and orchestral musician in a wide variety of ensembles and settings around the world. Equally at home teaching in the studio or performing on stage, Trace is a devoted and thoughtful communicator who enjoys a varied career as a cellist, teacher, and musician.

Trace holds section cello positions at the Sarasota Orchestra in Sarasota, Florida and the Southwest Florida Symphony in Fort Myers, Florida; in Florida, he has performed with Miami’s Nu Deco Ensemble, Sarasota Opera, Miami City Ballet, Palm Beach Symphony, Palm Beach Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Atlantic Classical Orchestra, Boca Symphonia, Orlando Philharmonic, Kravis Pops Orchestra, Symphony of the Americas, Miami Symphony, Orchestra Miami, South Florida Symphony, and the New World Symphony. Trace has also performed with the Fresno Philharmonic in Fresno, California, the Madison Symphony Orchestra in Madison, Wisconsin, and in the Film-Score Orchestra in Nanjing, China. Trace has performed in chamber recitals with faculty from SUNY Purchase University, University of Toronto, Florida Atlantic University, Lynn Conservatory in Boca Raton, Florida, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Florida International University, Shenandoah University, and Queens College in New York City. In November 2021, Trace successfully auditioned onto the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra substitute list and began working with the ensemble in December 2021.

In addition to his performance work, Trace has also worked as a composer, arranger, and recording artist. In 2016, Trace recorded the tutti and solo cello parts for the Barrage8 2015-16 Tour Release; in 2017, Trace co-wrote music that appeared in the Wisconsin indie short film, Christmas Trees. Christmas Trees, shot and directed by videographer Jack Whaley, debuted at the Wisconsin Film Festival at Sundance Theatres in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2020, Trace composed and recorded original music for the Wisconsin short film, One Foot In, and a virtual-reading release of New York-based author Mark Belaire’s newest publication, Stonehaven. During the pandemic, Trace produced recordings for Master Chorale of South Florida in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sarasota Orchestra in Sarasota, Florida, Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society and the Madison New Music Festival in Madison, Wisconsin. In November 2020, Trace recorded solo cello work, All the Pretty Little Horses, by Wisconsin-based composer Laura Schwendinger at Oktaven Studios in Hoboken, New Jersey; the unaccompanied cello work will be included on an Albany Records release in the near future. Recently, Trace produced recordings from two contemporary solo recitals recorded live at the Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) in Madison, WI in early August 2021. At the ALL recitals, Trace performed works by Osvaldo Golijov, Steven Stucky, J.S. Bach, Laura Elise Schwendinger, and a premiere from New York-based composer, Jesse Limbacher entitled, 'Trace for ‘Cello Solo’.

Trace has received numerous fellowship scholarships to pursue music; he has been a fellow at the Atlantic Music Festival in Watertown, Maine, Eastern Music Festival in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, a nationally acclaimed chamber music festival, in Madison, Wisconsin. During summer studies, Trace has collaborated with composers George Tsontakis, Donald Crockett, Ken Ueno, and Sol-bong Kim and shared the stage with eminent artists Midori, Anne Akiko-Myers, Stefan Jackiw, Awadagin Pratt, William Wolfram, and Nadja Salerno-Sonnenburg. At Lynn Conservatory, Trace performed the Brahms Double Concerto with the Lynn Philharmonia after winning the annual concerto competition, won first prize in the Lyric Chamber Society of New York's Chamber Competition, and won first prize at the John Oliveira String Competition.

Trace received his Bachelor of Music in Cello Performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music in 2012 and his Master’s of Music from Lynn Conservatory in December 2016; his principal instructors have been David Cole, Dr. Melissa Kraut, Joseph Johnson, and Dr. Tanya Carey. Trace is currently pursuing his Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music as a Collins Fellow studying with cellist and Feldenkreis practitioner, Uri Vardi.