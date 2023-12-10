media release: Join the Hunt Quartet for two FREE performances at Capitol Lakes (4 pm, 12/10) and Oakwood Village (7 pm, 12/11). Members of the group include MSO Musicians Paran Amiriniazari, Hillary Hempel, Jennifer Paulson, and Trace Johnson. Pieces on the program include chamber music by Mozart and Mendelssohn. Special thanks to our Hunt Quartet sponsor, Kato Perlman.