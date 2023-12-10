The Hunt Quartet

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join the Hunt Quartet for two FREE performances at Capitol Lakes (4 pm, 12/10) and Oakwood Village (7 pm, 12/11). Members of the group include MSO Musicians Paran Amiriniazari, Hillary Hempel, Jennifer Paulson, and Trace Johnson. Pieces on the program include chamber music by Mozart and Mendelssohn. Special thanks to our Hunt Quartet sponsor, Kato Perlman.

Info

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - The Hunt Quartet - 2023-12-10 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Hunt Quartet - 2023-12-10 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Hunt Quartet - 2023-12-10 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Hunt Quartet - 2023-12-10 16:00:00 ical