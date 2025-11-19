× Expand Danika Diverio Hunter Root sitting on some cement steps by a stone building. Hunter Root

$15 ($12 adv.).

media release: Pennsylvania-based multi-instrumentalist Hunter Root has released “Friendly Fire,” the third single from his forthcoming album Crooked Home (out October 17 via Tolok). The track finds Root in an introspective moment, pairing candid lyrical storytelling with driving melodies and layered instrumentation. Born from the challenges of navigating a fallout with close friends, it channels the sting of disappointment, the ache of betrayal, and the complexities of fractured relationships, showcasing Root’s gift for transforming personal experience into compelling music.

Recorded in Nashville at Addiction Studios with overdubs at The Sound Emporium, Crooked Home was produced by acclaimed artist Anders Osborne and engineered by David Kalmusky. Conceived after his brother died in 2021, Crooked Home is Root’s first album to directly grapple with that loss, where recent singles “‘94” and “My Brother’s Bones” confront grief head-on. Featuring contributions from Chad Cromwell (Neil Young, Mark Knopfler) on drums, Marc Rogers on bass and keys, and Lindsay Lou on backing vocals, the record blends acoustic rock, folk, Americana, and grunge into a sound as raw as its subject matter.

Coinciding with today’s release, Root has announced his 2025 U.S. tour in support of Crooked Home. The fall run kicks off on October 10 at The Abbey Bar at Appalachian Brewing Company in Harrisburg, PA, and takes him to major cities including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Nashville, and more. Fans can also experience performances at several historic venues, such as Schubas Tavern in Chicago, The Liberty Theater in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, The Bur Oak in Madison, Wisconsin, and The Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont, among others. Before the tour begins, Root will join Bayker Bakenship for a special show at Kegs Canalside in Jordan, NY on September 28.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.hunterroot.com

Hunter Root is known for his genre-fluid blend of acoustic rock, folk, and grunge, marked by profound lyrical depth and emotional resonance. A founding member of psychedelic rock band Medusa's Disco, Hunter personally wrote, recorded, mixed, and produced all his music which achieved viral success with tracks like "Town Rat Heathen" and "Quicksand Sinking." His acclaimed 2023 album, Arkansas, honored the memory of his late brother, and his upcoming release, Crooked Home (October 17th), dives even deeper into themes of family, loss, addiction, and resilience. Recorded at Nashville's Addiction Studios with renowned producer and engineer David Kalmusky, the album underscores Hunter's commitment to authentic storytelling and raw musicianship.