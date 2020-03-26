Huntsmen, Snow Burial, Corridoré

press release:

HUNTSMEN have released the third track from their upcoming album, Mandala of Fear. The single, titled "God Will Stop Trying," is available on all streaming platforms and comes with an accompanying music video. This gorgeous performance was filmed in their hometown of Chicago by director Ryan Luciani, with Anna Chiappetta as the director of photography. Mandala of Fear will be released via Prosthetic Records on March 13 - pre-orders are available here.

Watch the video for "God Will Stop Trying" now via Revolver Magazine.

Of the new single vocalist, Aimee Bueno says: “As someone who was raised religious, but now considers themself to be an atheist/humanist, "God Will Stop Trying" is particularly meaningful to me. This track represents a part of our heroine’s plight to which I can personally, and deeply, identify. We had a long day, but filming with Anna and Ryan was a joy, and we are privileged to have worked with them! We hope everyone enjoys this video as much as we did filming it!”

Mandala of Fear tells the tale of a soldier on her first combat mission gone wrong, as she encounters wartime horrors and traverses obstacles - both physical and emotional - dredging depths of internal resilience as she redefines the meaning of personal strength. Her saga can be consumed as a standalone epic, or approached as a metaphor for those same themes as experienced by the story’s authors.

Accompanying the 2xLP is a 32 page graphic novel, designed by Danny White, which further enhances the story. Of this graphic novel the band say "this visual representation of the album tells the story behind Mandala of Fear in a way that we couldnt dream of telling ourselves."

With sparkling, yearning highs speaking of vulnerability and hope, and bleak, soul crushing lows groaning a dirge of isolation and despair, Mandala of Fear marries melody and progressive elements to create an undulating foundation to layer its dystopian missive on atop.

Mandala of Fear will be released via Prosthetic Records on March 13th. See Huntsmen on tour this spring.