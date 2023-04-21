7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 5/6), 7:30 pm on 4/26 and 2 pm, 4/30.

media release: By Sam D. White; directed by Simone LaPierre. Presented by Strollers Theatre.

Two women, a generation apart, struggle with the challenges of teenage pregnancy – one in 1948, the other in 1978. Though their lives were similarly changed, their worlds stand in stark contrast as both face the shame, conflict, and social stigmas unique to their generation. Through a magical connection, they reach out to each other across time and space to help the other cope, survive, and flourish.

Hush the Waves comes from true stories with universal themes, events, and outcomes that explore common threads shared by more families than one might believe.