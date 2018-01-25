Hypheria, Earth to Clark, Gene Kreamer, Sojourn
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Show starts at 7:30 PM, $5 cover
HYPHERIA [Madison]
Drawing inspiration from surrealism and the subconscious, Hypheria conjures a metaphysical experience through music and storytelling for a tastefully mystic experience.
EARTH TO CLARK [Beloit]
Earth to Clark is a fresh, positive, uplifting and dynamic band based out of Beloit. A wide mix of Funktistic, Partydelic, Rock, Reggae and Hip Hop
GENE KREAMER [Madison]
From the damp dark depths of private parts, comes a band that embraces the feeling of being too moist to sit in a chair, so lets dance.
SOJOURN [Madison]
Sojourn's instrumental style is a blend of open-tunings and fingerpicking acoustic guitar with lush, post-rock style electric guitar and power-driven drum beats.