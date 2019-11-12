RSVP for Hyrdoponics 101

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn about growing plants using the hydroponic method. We will discuss the six types of hydroponic systems and how they work, as well as the different medias and tools needed for success. Youth Accepted: Ages 16 and up. Instructor: Dennis Anderson, Paradigm Gardens

Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Tuesday, November 19

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, November 12

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
