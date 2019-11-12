RSVP for Hyrdoponics 101
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Learn about growing plants using the hydroponic method. We will discuss the six types of hydroponic systems and how they work, as well as the different medias and tools needed for success. Youth Accepted: Ages 16 and up. Instructor: Dennis Anderson, Paradigm Gardens
Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Tuesday, November 19
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, November 12
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member
