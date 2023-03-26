Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: DMA Clarinet Recital

Hyunyoung Hwang, clarinet

Gwyyon Sin, piano

……

Program

Three Romances, Op. 94 Robert Schumann (1810–1856)

I. Nicht schnell

II. Einfach, innig

III. Nicht schnell

Piri Isang Yun (1917–1995)

I. Teil 1

II. Teil 2

III. Teil 3

IV. Teil 4

Intermission

Clarinet Sonata in Eflat Major, Op.120 Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

I. Allegro amabile

II. Allegro appassionato

III. Andante con moto

Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118 Johannes Brahms

II. Intermezzo in A Major

……

Clarinetist Hyunyoung Hwang has a history of performance career in his homeland South Korea and in the United States. He earned his Bachelor of Music degree from the Korea National University of Arts as a Merit-based scholarship and President’s Award. Upon the graduation, he moved to New York to continue his studies at Manhattan School of Music, receiving another Merit-based scholarship and President’s Award. He has been under the guidance from the Charles Neidich, Jerry Chae, Gwang-ho Oh, Minjo Kim, and currently receiving the guidance from Alicia Lee at University of Wisconsin Madison.

Hyunyoung maintained an active career in chamber music, orchestra, and solo performances. He is currently in substitute for Tucson Symphony, York Symphony, and Philadelphia Orchestra.

……

Praised as “not only a brilliant technician, who masters even the most difficult passages, every tempo seemingly effortlessly, but knows how to enliven the works emotionally… by German Critic Wolfgang Meyer, pianist Gwyyon Sin has been recognized internationally as a Solo and Collaborative pianist.

Ms. Sin has performed extensively throughout Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, South Korea and the United States and has worked with Musicians from Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera, NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra Hamburg, New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Opera, and more.

Ms. Sin was born in Seoul, South Korea and began her Piano Studies at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna. Soon after, she moved to Germany and completed Bachelor and Master’s of Music in Piano Performance at the University of Music and Theatre “Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy” Leipzig. Ms. Sin completed an Artist Diploma in Piano Performance at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music under Full Scholarship with Awadagin Pratt and Dror Biran and worked as a Head Collaborative Piano Fellow at Bard College Conservatory Music in New York.

Ms. Sin has received numerous prizes and awards, including German Scholarships such as Beate-Graefe-Stipendium, DAAD Freundeskreis and Graduate Incentive Award and won top prizes in International Competitions, including “Ischia” International Piano Competition and “Citta di Treviso” International Piano Competition in Italy.

Ms. Sin is currently pursuing her Doctor of Musical Arts in Collaborative Piano at University of Houston under guidance of Timothy Hester.