media release: You are invited to “I’ve Got A Song: A Living History of the McCarthy Era” a free program featuring songs and stories on Sunday, August 3, at 7:00 pm at the Goodman Community Center, Evjue Room, 149 Waubesa Street in Madison, Wisconsin.

This original evening is w ritten and performed by Nancy Hood and narrated by Joe Schirmer with musical accompaniment by Louka Patenaude. The program is a living history of one woman’s inspiring childhood growing up during the dark days of McCarthyism. Nancy Hood presents a collection of songs, stories, and visuals depicting her early life growing up in a leftist New England family.

Nancy Hood was born in Boston in 1946 and grew up in a left wing family during the height of the McCarthy Era. She was fortunate to be introduced to music at an early age by her mother, Fran Hood, a piano and recorder teacher. Nancy studied voice at Oberlin Conservatory and Boston University. In addition to protest songs, she performs solo classical concerts and sings at the Blithewold Mansion’s Christmas Concerts in Bristol, RI, where her eclectic mix of carols, American folk, classical, and popular songs draws an enthusiastic audience. Nancy is retired as a clinical social worker and is a peace and justice activist.

Narrator Joe Schirmer and Nancy Hood shared many childhood experiences and have been close friends all their lives. Before retiring, Joe worked in public health, forming coalitions to protect children from lead exposure in Wisconsin and to protect firefighters and the public from toxic chemical hazards in New Jersey. He also worked on organizing and bargaining campaigns with several unions, including the UAW, CWA, and SEIU. He sings with the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church choir in Madison. You might see Joe behind the counter at Ace Hardware on Willy Street or selling apples at the Farmers Market.

Guitar accompanist Louka Patenaude is an imaginative singer-songwriter, talented guitarist, producer and teacher (University of Wisconsin – Madison). For more information about Louka please visit music.wisc.edu/faculty/louka- patenaude

“ Nancy’s performance piece is a delightful reminder of the connection between songs and social justice. I found it truly inspiring.” —Howard Zinn, author of A People’s History of the United States.

“ I am lucky that the seeds I planted in 1949 are still thriving. Keep on!” —Pete Seeger, folk musician.

This event is sponsored by The Progressive magazine, a 116-year-old national magazine based in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information about the program go to ivegotasong.wordpress.com