media release: I AM a Man: The Re-humanization of Black Men is a deeply personal and necessary reflection on the ongoing dehumanization of Black men in America. This exhibit was born out of Sharon Bjyrd’s emotional experience visiting the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial at the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. Standing in the presence of history, she was moved to tears by the indignities Black people have endured—indignities that persist today, rooted solely in the color of our skin.

November 15, 2024 through February 15. 2024, Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S Park St, Madison, WI 53713. The exhibition is available for viewing during open library hours.

While much of Sharon’s art practice has centered on the beauty and dignity of Black women, the visit to the King Memorial shifted her perspective. Sharon became acutely aware of the stark difference in how Black men face life-altering and, too often, life-ending consequences of racial macro-aggression. This realization, as the daughter, sister, aunt, and mother to great Black men, propelled her to use her art to re-humanize them.

This exhibit draws from the iconic “I Am A Man” slogan, which emerged during the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers' strike, a protest against the dangerous and degrading conditions Black workers endured. Dr. King’s final days were spent standing in solidarity with those men, and on April 3, 1968, he delivered his famous speech, which said , “I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.” The next day, Dr. King was tragically assassinated at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, forever cementing his legacy as a martyr for justice and equality.

In this exhibit, I hope to reclaim the humanity denied to Black men, not only in moments of historic protest but in everyday life—whether through the devastating impact of systemic racism in policing, prisons, or the policies that enforced single motherhood.

Through this curated selection of works, I hope to spark a conversation about the intrinsic worth of Black men within the family, community, and society. This is a celebration of their strength, their resilience, and their joy—a tribute to the men who came before and those who are shaping our future. This is for the Black men in my life and all those who deserve to be seen and honored for who they are: fully human, fully worthy.

Community Exhibition Gatherings:

Join the curator, Sharon Bjyrd and exhibiting artists of I Am A Man: The Re-humanization of Black Men. There will be community conversations, comments from the exhibiting artists, performances from Da Classroom Ain't Enuf and participatory art opportunities.

Thursday, December 5 at Goodman South Madison Library from 6:00 - 7:30pm

Saturday, January 18 at Goodman South Madison Library from 1:00 - 4:00pm

Thursday, February 20 at Goodman South Madison Library from 6:00 - 7:30pm

Curator Statement by Sharon Bjyrd

”As an artist deeply rooted in the rich cultural landscape of the Black American experience, my work aspires to illuminate the profound strength and grace inherent in this community. Using paint and mixed media, I am crafting visual narratives that honor the resilience and dignity of Black Americans. Through my art, I seek to challenge and expand the prevailing mainstream narratives, offering a counterpoint that celebrates diversity, richness, and profound humanity.

My creations are a tapestry woven with vibrant hues, brown skin tones, and African-inspired prints. These elements come together to portray the elegant, dignified, and effortlessly regal manifestations of black beauty, intellect, and spirit. Each work is an intentional departure from monolithic and oppressive depictions, instead offering a multifaceted view that is as diverse as the community it represents.

In my art, I strive to cast light upon the myriad facets of Black life that deserve attention and reverence. Each piece a whisper of history, a shout of triumph, and a song of hope. My canvases transcend their physical form, serving as both art and advocacy—a call to action, a plea for recognition, and a celebration of culture. My brush dances to the rhythm of a legacy, each stroke a hymn to the unsung, each color a note in the symphony of Black voices that deserve to be heard, amplified, and celebrated. Through my work, I invite viewers to engage with the depth and breadth of the Black experience, urging a reflection that is both personal and collective.”