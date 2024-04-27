I Am, He Said

media release: This is a celebration of an amazing musical icon, Neil Diamond, starring Matt Vee. Matt, Jeff and Tommy Vee, nephew and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee, respectively, join forces with their family and friends to celebrate the music from the timeless catalog of Neil Diamond. With songs like “Cracklin Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” and “Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond sold over 100 million records worldwide with music that became the soundtrack to one generation after another. “This is not a tribute show”, Tommy Vee says, “This is a celebration of an amazing musical icon we all love.”

The Verona Area Performing Arts Series (VAPAS) presented its first concert in July, 1998 and followed with its first concert series in January, 1999. We now celebrate our 23nd year with what we consider to be one of our finest.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. at the Verona Area High School Arts Center, Verona, Wisconsin.