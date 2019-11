press release: Visit the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s newest traveling exhibit, I Am Not Invisible (IANI), featuring Wisconsin women military veterans. I Am Not Invisible was created in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Women Veterans and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Women Veterans Program. I Am Not Invisible helps raise awareness about Wisconsin’s women veterans and their dedication to military service.

I Am Not Invisible will be on exhibit in the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda until November 15. The exhibit will be available to the public as part of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Traveling Exhibit Program.