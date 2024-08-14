media release: Catch Rooftop Cinema, now free for all! Thursdays, July 31 – August 21 • 9 PM.

Bring a friend, a blanket, or camp chairs and enjoy an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Films begin each Thursday at sundown, in the Museum's Rooftop Sculpture Garden. Rooftop Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and a gift from an anonymous donor.

I-BE AREA is a fast-paced, surreal film exploring cloning, identity, adoption, and internet culture. Blending reality TV, online humor, and DIY theater, it creates a chaotic, colorful world where characters rapidly shift roles and personas, reflecting the fluid nature of self in the digital age.

Learn more at: mmoca.org/events/i-be-area