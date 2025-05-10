RSVP for I Choose Peace

Discover a transformative journey with I Choose Peace – Sound Healing & Guided Meditation. This uniquely enchanting guided meditative experience invites you to explore the depths of world peace through soothing poetry, the calming resonance of sound bowl healing, affirmations of peace and love and reflective journaling. It’s more than just meditation; it’s a pathway to self-love and a deeper connection with your heart and the Earth.

Whether you’re a seasoned meditator or completely new to the practice, this program offers a safe and accessible path to personal peace. We welcome all peace seekers ages 18 and above.

Be still, reconnect with yourself and contribute to a more peaceful world, one mindful moment at a time.

Embrace your path to peace and empowerment while nurturing your spirit and mind.

Join I Choose Peace to be in community with like-minded souls dedicated to making the world a better place.

We look forward to you joining us to experience the healing power of I Choose Peace and transform your life.

Please bring the following items to make the most of your meditation:

• Comfortable clothing: breathable, flexible garments for various temperatures. Light layers are suggested.

• Blanket, pillow, yoga mat: create a comfortable space to rest by having your own items to support your body needs.

• Journal: any journal or notebook (and writing utensil) will do to capture your reflections.

• Water bottle/personal beverage: hydrate!

• Personal care items: natural toiletries, sunscreen and insect repellent (if meditation will be outside)

• Any additional personal items you may require to comfortably sit or lay down for two hours.

Cost: $35

Learn more & register:

The registration deadline is May 10, 2025, or when the registration reaches 30 people.