RSVP for I Have a Dream Banquet & Ball

press release: Celebrating 32 Years of Community Impact

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2018, 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m., Monona Terrace, Madison, WI

Attire: Formal

Live music provided by Kinfolk

Featured Disc Jockey: DJ Ace

Guest Speaker: Christopher Herrem grew up in Madison, WI, and attended La Follette High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received his degree in genetics in 1998. Initially wanting to be a professor with a research lab, he attended graduate school at the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and received his Ph.D. in Immunology in 2004. Wanting to start a career in the pharmaceutical industry, Chris joined Protalex, a start-up biotechnology company, in New Hope, PA as a Research Scientist tasked with elucidating the mechanism of action of their lead compound for autoimmune disease. After 3 years at Protalex, Chris left to join UCB, Inc., to become a Medical Science Liaison (MSL) supporting Cimzia, an anti-TNF drug for various autoimmune indications. Chris served in various roles during his 8 years at UCB, starting as a MSL, then after 3 years he was promoted to Associate Director – MSL, managed a group of MSLs along the mid-Atlantic United States. After 3 more years, he moved on to become Associate Clinical Director – Immunology, assisting in data generation, field strategy and tactics. Christopher left UCB to join Mylan in Pittsburgh, PA as a Medical Director supporting their emerging biosimilars portfolio where he still works today. Christopher is married to his wife of 10 years Michelle, and has 2 children, Olivia (9) and Samuel (8). They reside in Cranberry Township, PA.

About Women In Focus, Inc.

Women in Focus is an all-volunteer local non-profit organization that exists to provide scholarship funding for students of color in the Greater Madison area, pursuing post-secondary education. This also includes adult students returning to college. Founded in 1983, Women In Focus, Inc. has awarded 272 scholarships totaling $395,000. With an active Literacy Program and outreach to women and children in the YWCA Third Street program, WIF members give of their time to read and distribute books to various community outlets and organizations. Visit www.WomeninFocus.net

Women In Focus, Inc. envisions a world in which dreams are fulfilled through community partnerships where all barriers to education are erased for students of color.