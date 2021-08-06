ONLINE: I Have a Song to Sing, O!

press release: Madison Savoyards Ltd. Is proud to announce “I Have a Song to Sing, O! Musical Gems from Gilbert & Sullivan.” This professionally recorded, streamed performance is a parade of Gilbert and Sullivan's greatest hits and hidden gems from each of their 14 operettas. This includes songs from the rarely performed “Thespis”* and “The Grand Duke”, and of course, includes your favorites from "The Pirates of Penzance" and “H.M.S. Pinafore.” This streamed recording will premiere August 6, and will be available for viewing through Labor Day.

Singers that you are already familiar with, along with new discoveries, will deliver that unique combination of high wit, romance, and musicality that you’ve come to love.

When: August 6 through September 6, 2021

Where: Streaming on madisonsavoyards.org

Cost: Free!

We now see a light at the end of the covid-19 tunnel. As outdoor gatherings become possible, we are looking into venues where we can meet safely and enjoy this production together! We’ll keep you posted when more info is available.

*Because the score to “Thespis” is lost, the music for the Thespis offering was composed by Kingsley Day for his reconstructed production of the opera.