I Have Nothing to Wear
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: On Sunday, November 25, High Noon Saloon becomes your clothes swapping, Rose Cider imbibing, new friend mingling, community supporting destination!
~Bring clothing for swap - old / new / clean
~Enjoy One Barrel Gentry's Rose Cider (or your preferred beverage)
~Sift, rack by rack, for fresh cold weather garb
~Bring Friends / Make Friends / Mingle
~Help support community members in need
**All financial donations and leftover clothing to benefit DAIS: Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Madison**
*High Noon Saloon welcomes you to bring bags or boxes of folded clothing for the event up to one week in advance - label bags and boxes as "I Have Nothing To Wear*