press release: On Sunday, November 25, High Noon Saloon becomes your clothes swapping, Rose Cider imbibing, new friend mingling, community supporting destination!

~Bring clothing for swap - old / new / clean

~Enjoy One Barrel Gentry's Rose Cider (or your preferred beverage)

~Sift, rack by rack, for fresh cold weather garb

~Bring Friends / Make Friends / Mingle

~Help support community members in need

**All financial donations and leftover clothing to benefit DAIS: Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Madison**

*High Noon Saloon welcomes you to bring bags or boxes of folded clothing for the event up to one week in advance - label bags and boxes as "I Have Nothing To Wear*