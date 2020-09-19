ONLINE: I Love Beirut

media release: The full line-up for the ‘I ️Love Beirut' benefit concert has been revealed and includes global pop icon Kylie, Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, César Award-winning French singer and actress Louane, and a very special performance from Italian icon Laura Pausini.

Joining these musicians to speak at the event are Academy Award-nominated actress and film producer Salma Hayek, César Award-winning French actress Fanny Ardant, and acclaimed Lebanese-American poet, essayist, and visual artist Etel Adnan.

Kylie commented: “Mika and I have been friends for a while, so when he asked me to be part of his 'I ️ Beirut' project of course I said yes! The situation in Lebanon is so sad, but I hope this event will raise lots of money to support the incredible work of Save the Children and The Lebanese Red Cross and their teams working on the ground in Beirut. I'm so happy to be part of it.”

The concert will be live streamed across four time zones, starting at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST on 19 September from Mika’s YouTube channel via private link.

The concert was announced by Beirut born singer Mika last month, in the wake of the explosion in his home city on 4 August. Following the tragedy, more than 200 people have died, thousands have been left injured and many are in urgent need of basic assistance, shelter, and medical care.

All donations raised from the concert will go directly to Lebanese Red Cross and Save the Children for their vital work they continue to carry out on the ground. A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up so that additional donations can be made.

Donations can be made at: gofundme.com/ilovebeirut

Tickets available via Ticketmaster

Concert live stream times around the world:

Livestream #1 - UK & Ireland (8pm BST / IST)

Livestream #2 – Europe & Middle East (9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 10pm EEST)

Livestream #3 - North America & Central/South America (6pm PDT / 9pm EDT)

Livestream #4 - Australia, New Zealand and Asia (8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 7pm JST and KST)

(NB: Live stream in Australia / Asia ten to occur on the following day).