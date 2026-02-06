I Love Consent

media release: This Valentine’s Day, we're gathering our community to celebrate a culture of consent. We will engage in presentation and conversation, while enjoying refreshments and light snacks. We will then hear from a panel of local sexual health experts and community leaders. Join us for genuine romance.

When: Friday, February 13, 6:00pm

Where: Jade Monkey Cocktail Lounge

Who: Blair Mosner Feltham, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, Ali Muldrow, and YOU!

RSVP: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/blairdina2.13

All are welcome. Donations gratefully accepted.

Your contribution will help elect TWO progressive candidates in 2026 who believe in equity, bodily autonomy, and radical love. See you on the 13th!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1273266948190237