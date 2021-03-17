I Love Funny Women Virtual Tour

media release: During this Women’s History Month, what better way to celebrate women than with some laughs from this intersectional cast of Funny Women? Wisconsin based Artemis Glow Studios owners Paige Brien & Dina Nina Martinez have teamed up with The Y Network and AMG to bring you a side splittingly #Herlarious monthly event.

Transgender comedian, Dina Nina Martinez (The Late Late Show & PBS) interviews Lizz Winstead (Co-Creator of The Daily Show) with featured comedian Keonna Scott from Atlanta and a cast including Ann Walker (Sordid Lives, iZombie, Jagged Edge), Sarah Taylor (Superstore, In Gayle We Trust), Shannon Bobo (The Wedding Pact), Vanessa Tortolano (Chad Vader), Jessi Realzola (Filling The House), Janice V. Rodriguez (Las Locas Comedy), Erin Lok and our Door Girl, Gregg Potter. Chocked full of commentary through sketches, stand up comedy and so much more.

Get your laughs with I Love️ Funny Women! On this PPV tour and check out the I ️Love Funny Women! Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. See the Season 1 trailer here.

Tickets are on sale now at ILoveFunnyWomen.com and RunTheWorld.today/app/c/ funnywomenmarch

Regular tickets $15 / VIP tickets $40.