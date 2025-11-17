media release: Middleton Players Theatre is proud to present a one-night-only Valentine’s Day fundraising production of the Off Broadway romantic comedy musical, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. The production will take place in the Oakwood Village West performance auditorium, 6205 Mineral Point Rd, on Saturday, February 14th, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Although Oakwood Village is a nursing home, rest assured this is a true theater performance space!

Spend a lovely Valentine’s Day date night with MPT! I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change depicts a series of vignettes reflecting romantic relationships, from the getting ready routine of a first date, to marriage, children, and well into senior life. Although spattered with sweet and tender moments, this is a comedy at its core. Beware, your make-up might smear from laughter-driven tears!

We are thrilled to announce the cast of this production is comprised of real-life MPT couples: Mari and Trevor Bass, Kate and Dan Jajewski, and Isabel Celata and Zak Wolff. UW Alumni and prolific artist Thomas J. Kasdorf will lead the creative team. If you think you have heard these names before, you have! Each of these performers is an MPT veteran, and they have regularly worked with other local companies, as well, including Four Seasons Theatre, Madison Opera, Music Theatre of Madison, Sun Prairie Civic Theatre, Verona Area Community Theatre… among others. We trust them implicitly to convey the heart and soul of this production.

This is a fundraiser, and our ticket price reflects that, at $60.00 per ticket. (Sorry, no senior, student, youth, or season discounts apply.) However, we promise to give something back. A variety of desserts and beverages will be available at no cost—save a few dollars on your restaurant bill! Additionally, all paid tickets will receive entry into a raffle for a variety of date night goods and packages.

Email middletonplayers@gmail.com with questions. Tickets can be purchased at www.MiddletonPlayers.com. Seating is limited, so don’t wait.