WUD Film sneak preview. Free.

media release: Presented in collaboration with the Wisconsin Film Festival.

Fresh from rapturous premieres at Sundance and SXSW, the Wisconsin Film Festival & WUD Film present a special sneak peek of I Saw the TV Glow. Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show—a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack. Be one of the first to see this upcoming A24 knockout, featuring an appearance by Phoebe Bridgers.

For information on available assistive content for WUD Film screenings, please visit the Assistive Movie Screenings in the Marquee Theater page.

