I:Scintilla, Iya Toyah, Sensuous Enemy, DJ Bandit, Petrichor Flow Babes, Lilly V Tanzerin

media release: "Vixens on Fire" live band and fire flow event happening at Crucible Madison on Saturday, March 30 from 9pm to 2am. 21 +ID / $20 presale / $25 door

Three electronic industrial bands I:Scintilla (Chicago), Iya Toyah (Chicago) and Sensuous Enemy (Madison) will be performing on SATURDAY, MARCH 30 at Crucible Madison along with DJ Bandit and fire flow performers Petrichor Flow Babes and Lilly V Tanzerin.

Here is the Facebook event link: https://fb.me/e/3pmqMxAIO

Here is the ticket link: multipass.com/vixensonfire