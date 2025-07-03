× Expand Michelle Reid Three circus arts performers. Full Out Formula

media release: Fresh off a hit performance at the Philadelphia Contemporary Circus Festival, “I Think It Could Work” comes to Madison before heading to Edinburgh Fringe this summer! There will be two shows at MCS, July 3 at 8pm and July 5 at 3pm.

From the mischievous minds of Full Out Formula, comes “I Think It Could Work” – a courageous and intimate leap into the unexpected. With bright colors, innovative acrobatics, and unflinching trust, this Chicago-based contemporary circus trio invites you into a speculative world where your choices decide their destiny. What in our lives happens by chance, and what can we make happen on purpose? Heartbreak, mistakes and consequences become the fabric of a circus you’ve never seen before— live, improvised, honest, and unforgettable.

“I Think It Could Work“ is a radical exploration of acrobatics, belief, and audience interactivity. The show weaves together partner acrobatics, juggling, handstands, and physical storytelling to question the choices we make and how we got here. The audience actively influences elements of each performance, ensuring that no two shows are ever the same. This disarmingly charming ensemble embodies the intersection of risk, play, and collective decision-making, pushing the boundaries of circus beyond traditional spectacle with wit and heart.

Full Out Formula is raising $25,000 help bring this important work to Edinburgh Fringe this summer. You can learn more and support here: Indiegogo.com/projects/ i-think-it-could-work-at- edinburgh

